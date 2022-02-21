Purported specs of the Google Pixel 7 revealed

Purported specs and codenames of the Google Pixel 7 lineup have been revealed.

According to 9to5Google, Google is believed to be using Exynos modem 5300 for the second-generation Tensor chipset for the Pixel 7 models. The second-generation Tensor chip, codenamed GS201, is found to have a currently unreleased Samsung modem "g5300b".

Since the Exynos modem 5123 in the Pixel 6 is codenamed "gs5123b", it is likely that we are looking at the next-generation radio modem for the Pixel 7.

9to5Google also reported three additional device codenames related to the Exynos modem 5300. The first two devices are known as "Cheetah" and "Panther", and should be the codenames for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The third device is codenamed "Ravenclaw", which could be a prototype for internal testing.

It will be months before the Pixel 7 models arrive. In the meantime, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are already available for purchase in Singapore.