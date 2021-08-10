Purported specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 revealed

The full specs list of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has been revealed by tipster Ronald Quandt.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy Z Fold3 sports a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary 6.2-inch AMOLED display also supports 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of durability, it is said that the foldable screen can last up to 200,000 folds and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Powering the Galaxy Z Fold3 should be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, 12GB RAM and a 4,400mAh battery.

\Other specs include 256/512GB internal storage options, a triple-lens setup (12MP + 12MP + 12MP), 8K video recording, an under-display 4MP selfie camera, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and 5G connectivity.

Samsung will be unveiling the new foldable phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event next week. The foldable phones are believed to launch at more affordable price points.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.