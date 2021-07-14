These could be the launch prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 could be Samsung's most affordable foldable phones.

According to a post on South Korean forum Naver, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be priced between 1.9 million South Korean won (S$2237.99) and 1.99 million won. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is said to be priced between 1.2 million won and 1.28 million won.

To put these numbers into context, the launch prices of the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are $2,888 and $1,998 respectively. These could be a price drop of nearly $600 and $400 respectively for the new foldable phones!

SamMobile first reported on the lower price points in June; it claims that the new foldable phones could be priced up to 20 per cent cheaper! The more affordable price points could help Samsung achieve its 7-million sales target for foldable phones this year.

In a separate tweet, tipster @evleaks shared that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on 11 August. Yonhap News and Ddaily reported on a similar time fame for the event. Samsung may also announce the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 at the event.