Razer and Visa announce a new prepaid 'Razer Card'

In their latest collaborative project with Visa, Razer Fintech has announced a beta period for their new prepaid Razer Card, an offline-to-online digital payments solution that is not only subscription-free, but also offers numerous benefits for users when they make transactions with it.

Some of its core offerings include year-round cashbacks, a gamified reward system as well as the ability to make payment at 61 million Visa-supported merchants across the world via Razer Pay.

Applying for one is a simple process too. All you have to do is sign up for a virtual card at this website, following which the card beta will be added to your Razer Pay app.

But if virtual cards aren't your style, you can also opt for a physical one instead at no extra cost. In fact, the physical option comes in two variants: Standard and Premium.

The former is just the company's usual numberless black card, but the latter is a lot spicier - the Razer icon in the top left corner actually lights up when you make a purchase with it .

The main idea behind the new solution, according to Razer Fintech CEO Lee Li Meng, is to "further cement" Razer's position as "the largest offline-to-online digital payment network in the region", and in so doing, open up "many opportunities for us to reach out and meet the needs of consumers, particularly the youth and millennials.".

Understandably, you might be more interested in the cashback feature than any other, so here's a brief run-through of it.

Essentially, under the Razer Card, users can receive 1 per cent cashback for purchases made across categories, and the number increases to 5 per cent for RazerStore and Gold purchases. Additionally, there is neither a minimum spend nor a cap limit needed to enable the cashback.

As for the beta itself, which will last for three months, you might want to apply quickly - there will only be 1,337 physical cards prepared for users between now and Dec 31, and beta testers will receive an additional 5 per cent cashback on top of the aforementioned 5 per cent for RazerStore and Gold purchases, bringing it to a total of 10 per cent.

Last but not least, Razer wouldn't be Razer without games thrown into the mix somewhere.

Beta testers will also be able to win Card Beta rewards, including Razer Gear and card upgrades (worth up to $2,000) for completing various "tasks" and "levelling up".

