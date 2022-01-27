Razer Invitational SEA is back this February with $40,000 prize pool

Razer Invitational SEA, the largest online esports tournament in Southeast Asia, is back with a new format and a larger prize pool of US$30,000 (S$40,000).

There will be two main formats in this online tournament – National Showdown, and Open Category. The former will feature national teams appointed by their respective esports federations duking it out, while the latter will be for gamers who’d like to participate while not affiliated to the federations.

The tournament is also sanctioned by the newly formed Southeast Asian Esports Federation (SEAEF).

Aside from the tournament itself, there will be Masterclass Sessions held by experts, athletes, and industry leaders about gaming, wellness, and the esports industry.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

“The Razer Invitational has always been our commitment to offer inclusive gaming opportunities to the incredibly supportive Southeast Asian community, while preparing them for the SEA games. Staying true to that mission, this year we’re offering more gamers the potential to make a name for themselves on the world’s stage, while also giving them the support they need through the addition of master class sessions to hone their skills and engage in healthier gaming habits as part of our Champions Start from Within initiative.” said Flo Gutierrez, Director of Global Esports at Razer.

The tournament is open to the Southeast Asian gaming community regardless of skill level. It features the same games as the 31st Southeast Asian Games (slated to be held in Vietnam this May), Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and PUBG Mobile.

Razer Invitational SEA will take place from Feb 14 to Feb 27. Registration for the tournament will be open from Jan 26, and Southeast Asian gamers who are interested can visit Team Razer’s Facebook page or the official site to learn more.

