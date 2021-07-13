Real or not? Viral TikTok video claims your wet iPhone can eject water

Either at the beach or the swimming pool, it's almost certain we know someone with a submerged smartphone story.

After the panic, naturally one would bring their smartphone to a repair shop or maybe even resort to getting a brand new one.

However, according to TikTok user seathebreezee, the solution could be in your smartphone (well, iPhone) all along.

Last Wednesday (July 7), he posted a TikTok video explaining the water eject feature hidden on the iPhone.

Apparently, the feature is a shortcut that can be downloaded. Once you tap on the widget, simply tap 'begin water ejection' and this will prompt the phone to "spray water" out through the top and bottom speakers.

Judging from the TikTok video – zoomed in on the iPhone – it's hard to deny that there is some water dripping out of both speakers.

The video ends with him asking his followers to share this life hack with their friends.

In less than a week, the video garnered more than a million views and also over 1,000 comments – most from grateful TikTok users thanking him for solving their dilemma.

Nevertheless, there were one or two who were not totally convinced by the feature.

Some said the water eject shortcut isn't available on their specific iPhone model while others debated if there was even a need for the iPhone to have such a function.

A number of his followers were unable to find the shortcut on their iPhones so seathebreezee took to TikTok and uploaded a step-by-step tutorial last Saturday (July 10).

To note, this water ejecting function isn't an Apple feature nor is it built into an iPhone's operating system.

However, Water Lock on Apple Watch 2 or later is an Apple feature, and does a similar job of expelling water out of this smartwatch.

In 2019, Apple filed a patent showing a water-ejection system built into an iPhone, resulting in rumours of the feature appearing on future iPhone models.

amierul@asiaone.com