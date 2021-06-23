Are you superstitious? Many users don't want next iPhone to be named iPhone 13

A survey done by SellCell of over 3,000 iPhone and iPad users in the US has yielded some interesting findings.

They found that about 1 in 5 users suffer from triskaidekaphobia , that is the fear of the number 13.

Consequently, their survey also revealed that an overwhelming majority of users – 74 per cent to be exact – would prefer the next iPhone not to be called iPhone 13.

The most popular alternative was iPhone 2021. Other popular alternatives were iPhone 21, iPhone 12S, and iPhone 14 (yup, let's skip 13 altogether).

And unsurprisingly, many users are now holding out for new iPhones as 64 per cent of those surveyed said that they would rather wait for new iPhones than buy an iPhone 12 right now.