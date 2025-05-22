US and China embassies in Singapore clash online over South China Sea; MFA cautions against stirring local sentiment

The US and China embassies in Singapore recently exchanged words over the South China Sea on its social media pages, after the US embassy here drew an analogy between the disputed territory and neighbourliness in HDB communities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has responded to the posts on Wednesday (May 21) night, stating that the Republic "rejects attempts by foreign embassies to incite domestic reactions to international issues involving third countries".

"Complex issues are best resolved through appropriate channels for effective diplomacy," said the MFA spokesperson.

On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Singapore posted an over one-minute-long video on its Facebook page with some pictures of cluttered common spaces in HDB blocks.

A voiceover in a Singaporean accent asks if the act of hoarding and cluttering reminds viewers "of anything else", and the video cuts to screengrabs of articles on China-related incidents in the South China Sea.

The narration then points to China being the "one neighbour who thinks he owns basically everything" and ignoring the "town council".

The video also terms China's behaviour as "egregious" and claims they are not following rules "which keep things safe and fair".

In its post caption, the US Embassy in Singapore wrote that the Hague tribunal in 2016 dismissed Beijing's claims to the South China Sea, but construction, patrols, and coercion continue.

"From militarized reefs to 'gray zone' tactics, this isn't just a maritime dispute — it's a test of international order, stability, and peace," read the caption.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Singapore said the US embassy here had "deliberately distorts the ins and outs of the South China Sea issue" in their video.

"By putting its own priorities over international rules, habitually withdrawing from international conventions and organisations, bullying and coercing other countries on issues like tariffs, and publicly declaring seizing the control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, the US wants to reimpose the law of the jungle where might makes right upon the rest of the world," the Chinese embassy here wrote.

It also said that the US had deployed intermediate-range missile system in the region to "stoke division and confrontation", and that "this is the most destructive force to peace in the South China Sea".

"We urge the US to stop being a hypocritical preacher and provocateur, and refrain from stirring up more troubles for peace and stability in the region.

"Under joint efforts of China and Asean countries, the current situation in the South China Sea remains overall stable," it said, adding that China will continue to work with Asean countries to uphold peace and stability in the sea.

The embassy also uploaded a video filmed at IISS Shangri-La Dialogue 2024 in Singapore with former Chinese ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai, who said then that US intervention had led to escalation of the issue.

"It's very unfortunate that external sources are playing such a destructive role," Cui had said then.

