Scandal-ridden Mickey Huang and actress wife Summer Meng said to have divorced

Taiwanese former host Mickey Huang and actress Summer Meng are said to have divorced after five years of marriage.

Taiwanese media reported today (May 21) that both of them, who married in March 2020 after dating for six years, have finalised their divorce and kept the matter low-key. The contributing factors to the split were reportedly the harsh public opinion following Mickey's scandals and financial pressure.

Mickey, 53, and Summer, 33, have a three-year-old daughter, nicknamed Little Corn, whom the latter will reportedly have sole custody of. Mickey's assets will be used for their daughter's maintenance fees.

According to CTWant, when approached by reporters for comment on their divorce, his lawyer said: "Thank you for your concern. Family is everything [to him]."

In June 2023, Mickey was accused by internet celebrity Zofia of sexually assaulting her more than 10 years ago. She alleged that he forced a kiss on her then and took nude photos of her.

He responded in three Facebook posts that afternoon, admitting implicitly to the accusations and apologised his actions. He then accused around 18 other Taiwanese celebrities and hosts for their wrongdoings before attempting suicide.

Summer said in an interview then that they are family and would "face it together and mend the wrongs that were done in the past".

When he was under investigation by the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office in April 2024, he was found to be a senior member of a secret online photography forum named Creative Private Room and had purchased hundreds of pornography films — several of which featured underage girls — which he kept in his hard drive.

Investigations revealed he had purchased some of them even after Zofia's accusation.

In subsequent probes, Mickey was found to be in possession of more pornographic films featuring minors, and he told the court in December 2024 that he bought them to "relieve stress". He was sentenced to eight months in prison and slapped with a fine of NT$100,000 (S$4,130) for possession of 48 pornographic content of underaged girls.

Summer's acting career took a downfall as a result of Mickey's crimes and she quit social media in March 2025 after emphasising that he wouldn't be returning to showbiz anymore.

Recently, some netizens also called for her scenes in the upcoming series The World Between Us: After The Flames to be deleted. The production team later announced they would remove as many of her scenes as possible without affecting the story flow.

