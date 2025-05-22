PM Lawrence Wong's Cabinet reshuffle 'cautious' and with succession in mind: Analysts

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday (May 21) has been seen as "cautious" and "safe", likely shaped with future succession in mind, according to political analysts.

PM Wong's reshuffle saw seven newly elected MPs appointed as political office holders, including two new acting ministers in Jeffrey Siow with the Transport Ministry and David Neo heading the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Some of the changes include Chan Chun Sing moving to the Ministry of Defence and taking up the role of Coordinating Minister for Public Services, while Desmond Lee will move from the Ministry of National Development (MND) to succeed Chan as Minister for Education.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat will also become the new National Development Minister.

'Succession plans in mind'

Speaking with AsiaOne, Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Social Lab adjunct principal research fellow and academic adviser Tan Ern Ser said he was not surprised by the structure and make-up of the new Cabinet.

"It has a mix of old and young," he added. "It has succession plans in mind. It has younger office holders in place to learn the ropes and gain experience. It has coordinating ministers who could be earmarked for position of DPM."

IPS Social Lab's Dr Tan elaborated that the new Cabinet still has experienced hands in key portfolios while younger talent would be placed in positions as part of PM Wong's succession plan.

In particular, Gan Kim Yong still remains as Deputy Prime Minister, K Shanmugam in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Vivian Balakrishnan in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In short, having a mix of steady hands as well as newer office holders learning the ropes and gaining experience," he reiterated.

Independent political observer Dr Felix Tan described the reshuffle as being "safe" and "cautious" with no major shake-ups.

"While some of the current ministers have shifted portfolio, [that's] not something new," he said, explaining that this allows them to gain more than just one area of expertise.

"That said, what is surprising is that there is no second Deputy Prime Minister and no new female ministers, except for the three who have kept their portfolios," he added.

Jeffrey Siow in the hot seat?

One notable appointment is newcomer Jeffrey Siow taking up the role of Acting Transport Minister in PM Wong's new Cabinet.

Siow is a public servant with over 20 years of experience and also previously the permanent secretary at the trade and industry and manpower ministries prior to entering politics.

On Siow's appointment, IPS Social Lab's Dr Tan said that the role might have been offered to him perhaps due to "his reputation of being a problem solver".

Dr Felix Tan also felt that this move was not unexpected as Siow had already attained the highest position in civil service prior to his career as a politician.

"So, there are no surprises that he is now in an acting minister position," he stated. "Being placed in MOT (Ministry of Transport) might provide him more opportunity to move around to other portfolios in the future."

Former army chief David Neo, also another newcomer, will have large shoes to fill with his upcoming role as the Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

Analysts are of the opinion that this is par for the course for the People's Action Party (PAP), and that he may be able to achieve what he has been tasked with doing.

IPS Social Lab's Dr Tan explained that both Neo and Siow "have great potential", but they have to prove that they can make the transition from their respective roles to being "servant-leaders of voters-citizens".

Meanwhile, Dr Tan shared that the PAP has a tendency not to place potential office holders in positions that they are most familiar with.

"This is because it will give them new experiences in helming other portfolios," he said.

"So, for David Neo, being in MCCY will give him more opportunities to be in touch in a different sector altogether. This might help him build rapport with those who are not familiar with his style and vice versa."

MND not too different from MOT: Dr Felix Tan

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat will also be moved from one hot seat to another, but this did not come as a surprise to analysts.

"I think he is seen as capable, versatile and a problem solver," IPS Social Lab's Dr Tan said.

Dr Tan also did not find this unusual, adding that shifts like these are "common".

"Being placed in MND now is not so much different from MOT," Dr Tan stated. "However, being in MND will give him more oversights to other areas regarding land usage and housing developments as well as urban planning."

As for Desmond Lee's movement to MOE, IPS Social Lab's Dr Tan said that Lee is "capable, a thinker, and very relatable", so he would operate "fine in MOE (Ministry of Education) as he has been in MND".

Dr Tan commented that this will present a good opportunity for Lee as the MOE role would give him more experience in a different field altogether.

When asked if there would be any changes in policies when he takes over, Dr Tan added: "I do not think that there will likely be any changes in policies when he takes over.

"Many of the current policies have only just been implemented and any overhaul or shifts of policies might be detrimental to the system."

