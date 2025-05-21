Daily roundup: Cat A COE premiums remain above $100k despite slight dip in second bidding for May 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cat A COE premiums remain above $100k despite slight dip in second bidding for May 2025

Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums remained above the $100,000 mark despite a slight dip in the second bidding exercise for May 2025.... » READ MORE

2. 'We apologise for the operational lapse': NUS responds to backlash over disposal of Yale-NUS books

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has issued an apology on Wednesday (May 21) after it received backlash for disposing hundreds of Yale-NUS books... » READ MORE

3. Lady Gaga visits Maxwell Food Centre, signs fan's vinyl record

Mother Monster is in town, and she didn't miss a chance to indulge in some local cuisine. On Tuesday (May 20), Lady Gaga was seen at Maxwell Food Centre... » READ MORE

4. New theme park to open in Japan's Okinawa this July offering scenic treks, hot air balloon rides and more

Japan is one of the top travel destinations for Singaporeans — with a record of more than 690,000 travelling to the country from Singapore in 2024... » READ MORE

