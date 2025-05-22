Daily roundup: New FairPrice Finest outlet featuring food hall opens in Sembawang — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Supermarket meets kopitiam: New FairPrice Finest outlet featuring food hall opens in Sembawang

Heading out for a grocery run could mean a whole different experience for Sembawang residents from now on. With the official opening of the FairPrice Finest outlet at Sembawang Shopping Centre on Thursday (May 22)... » READ MORE

2. Singapore keeps 2025 growth forecast at 0-2%, sees slight boost from US-China truce

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has maintained Singapore's economic growth forecast for the year at a range of zero to two per cent, amid encouraging signs of de-escalation in global trade tensions... » READ MORE

3. 'Mixed emotions': Ministers Chan Chun Sing, Desmond Lee and Chee Hong Tat reflect on their Cabinet movements

Following Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's reshuffling of the Cabinet on Wednesday (May 21), Ministers Chan Chun Sing, Desmond Lee and Chee Hong Tat have expressed their thoughts regarding their movements... » READ MORE

4. ICA reviewing PR status of Ian Fang, Lev Panfilov following convictions for sexual offences

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is reviewing the permanent resident (PR) statuses of actors Ian Fang and Lev Panfilov following their convictions for sexual offences... » READ MORE

