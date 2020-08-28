Reform Party Chairman Charles Yeo now influential enough to market digital door locks

Things have really been on the up and up for Charles Yeo this year since his introduction as one of the Reform Party (RP) candidates taking on the People’s Action Party team in Ang Mo Kio GRC during the General Election.

The 30-year-old lawyer’s popularity continues to soar in the online realm post-GE thanks to his continued advocacy and unabashed criticism of the ruling government on his social media channels — so much so that people set up a subreddit dedicated to all things Charles Yeo.

But it's on Instagram that he commands the most influence. The now-RP chairman and Dota 2-loving activist has over 16,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he churns out political commentaries on a daily basis.

It really was only a matter of time until brands and companies would start approaching him to capitalise on his massive fanbase. And now as a full-fledged influencer, Yeo has endorsed something called an EPIC 24K Gold Plated Dual Fingerprint Gate Digital Lock for local locksmith service company My Digital Lock Pte Ltd.

In a Facebook post last Thursday (Aug 20), the company shared a video of Yeo (in a very casual outfit) showcasing how the digital lock works, presumably at his house.

It’s a different type of content to what his fans might be used to, that’s for sure. And it would seem that Digital Lock Pte Ltd made it to the list of things that Yeo supports too — the man famously turned down an offer of free Razer gear by technopreneur Tan Min-Liang himself out of principle.

My Digital Lock Pte Ltd isn’t a stranger to securing big names for marketing purposes, anyway. The company managed to get Jack Neo’s auntie character Liang Xi Mei to be part of their branding materials previously.

