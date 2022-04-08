Remedy and Rockstar are remaking Max Payne 1 and 2 for PC, PS5, Xbox

Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind games such as Control and Alan Wake, is going to remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

Remedy Entertainment developed those first two games of the series, which were released in 2001 and 2003 respectively, before Rockstar Games took over and made the third game, which was released in 2012.

The series is named after the protagonist, Max Payne, who is a detective from New York City who decided to turn to vigilantism after his family was murdered by drug addicts. The franchise is known for making use of Matrix-esque "bullet time" in its action sequences, bringing that slice of cool to gaming.

PHOTO: Twitter/Rockstar Games

Remedy Entertainment has reached an agreement with Rockstar Games to remake those first two games for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The games will be remade into a single release using the Northlight game engine, which was the same engine used to make Control.

However, the announcement notes that the remake is currently in the concept development stage, which is very early on in the development cycle. As such, fans of the original series will probably have to be patient.

Given Remedy Entertainment's track record and blend of story and action, it is likely that the Max Payne remake will be giving its gritty neo-noir setting the next-gen treatment that could win over many new fans.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.