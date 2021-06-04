Review: Tamron 150-500mm F5-6.7 Di III VXD Sony E-Mount lens

Japanese lens maker Tamron has released a series of high quality, aggressively priced, lenses for Sony E-Mounts over the years, and they have now entered the super zoom territory with their Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 lens.

Check out our review below to find out more –

The Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 DI III lens places itself firmly between fans of the 100-400mm to 200-600mm focal length range.

But it does not stop there. If you’re looking to use this in APS-C mode, the lens can achieve a 225-750mm equivalent for more reach. Priced at $1999, it’s a competitive price point for users who might be looking to add this lens to their repertoire.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

As with most superzoom lenses, this is par on course in terms of specs. We’re looking at a 93 x 209.6mm lens in terms of size and weighing in at 1.88 kg with a minimum focus distance of 60cm.

The only concern that potential buyers will need to take note of would be its performance at its limit. If you’re looking to use this lens in low-light situations, there might be some level of noise considering the lens has a maximum aperture of F/5-6.7.

Outside of that as long as you’ve access to optimal light, the Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 DI III has no issues achieving sharp visuals with great bokeh. Chromatic aberration is well controlled as well, so there will be little surprises once you’ve gone into editing mode.

Have a look at the gallery of images below to get a good sense of what you might be able to achieve –

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

PHOTO: Geek Culture

What really surprised us was that the Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 DI III was able to match Sony GM lenses in terms of autofocus and tracking in both performance and speed. But because this is a third-party lens, combining this lens on the Sony Alpha 1 will only achieve between 15-20FPS which is under the maximum 30FPS the camera body can attain.

ALSO READ: Sony A7C: Great photos, big sensor, tiny camera

To gain the most out of this lens, bringing a tripod about might be a mainstay. Despite Tamron’s improved Vibration Compensation and 3 toggle levels, it was a challenge to achieve stable handheld shots even when combined with the Sony Alpha 1’s steady shot turned on. Definitely, something to note and be mindful of when you’re lugging around all that weight.

All in all, the Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 DI III, really does shine due to its price and is a great alternative for anyone looking for a lens that fits in between the 100-400mm and 200-600mm focal range.

The Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 DI III is available at B&H Photo for US$1,399 (S$1,857) or at assorted retailers in Singapore.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.