Riot Games' Jennifer Poulson on how things have improved for women in the company

Read also

"The main difference between running marketing for gaming companies and non-gaming clients is… the passion and interest from the end consumer,” she laughs.

"If you’re selling water or tissues or something, that can be challenging because you have to get really creative about finding an angle to get people interested. Whereas in gaming, people are already passionate about the product! They wanna know, they wanna talk to you, and it’s such a lovely thing to share the information they want.”

Her Edelman gig in Tokyo in 2005 handing the Microsoft account wasn’t a cakewalk — how do you convince Japanese gamers to take a chance on Xbox in a market dominated by Sony and Nintendo? It had been a “hostile media environment” she described in her LinkedIn profile, but she manages. Monthly media coverage for Microsoft’s first console increased threefold, and she introduced social media strategies and developed a community outreach program, both standard concepts today but not too common back then.

2007 saw Jennifer heading to Los Angeles to work for another long-established PR agency: Ogilvy. There she handled yet another major video game account — Square Enix — during the acclaimed studio’s turning point when it was handling more than just the Final Fantasy franchise. She helped push Final Fantasy XIII into North America, the game that revitalised the long-running series’ formula with a female protagonist and a refreshed combat mechanic.

Jennifer took a break from video game marketing and ended her run in Hill+Knowlton Strategies as Deputy Managing Director in Thailand. In 2016, she made her way to Singapore, where she took on the role of Senior Vice President of marketing in Asia for Bandai Namco. And it’s a huge account because not only does the company produce the beloved likes of Soulcalibur, Tekken, Ace Combat; it also publishes titles by Capcom and Square Enix in Asia. On top of a multitude of anime properties like Dragon Ball and Naruto. And of course, everyone’s favourite frustration simulator, Dark Souls.

"We would just launch so many titles every year, and that experience gave me the ability to manage a large portfolio of games… which is basically the opposite of Riot,” she remarks.

A riot of emotions

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

It was only in June 2019 that Jennifer joined Riot Games, which at that point in time, was only known for LOL. But after the studio’s 10th birthday bash, that all has changed now.

"The reason I was brought on board is that it’s changing from a single-game company into a multi-game portfolio company. So that’s where my experience comes in, where I know how to manage a large number of timelines and different games,” she says.

Jennifer’s vast experience across Asia makes her an obvious hire for Riot Games, but things could have been different prior to 2018.

In the wake of our investigative piece about Riot Games' culture, women who work there are leaving messages of support for each other.



Read the story: https://t.co/9dZRwNS7Fn pic.twitter.com/CqTBESrJWT — Kotaku (@Kotaku) August 9, 2018

In a stomach-churning exposé by Kotaku last year, Riot Games was revealed to have been steeped in a highly sexist corporate culture, where female employees were inappropriately harassed and often overlooked in employment opportunities for various sexist reasons, including not being “gamer enough”.

"Many of those sources (Kotaku spoke to) painted a picture of Riot as a place where women are treated unfairly, where the company’s culture puts female employees at a disadvantage,” wrote Kotaku's Cecilia D’Anastasio. According to her report, women would be overlooked for leadership roles, and even if they were promoted, would then be replaced by men. D*** pics from bosses or colleagues were apparently sent, and there was even a circulating list made by senior leaders cataloguing the employees they’d sleep with.

Since the exposé, Riot Games has been scrambling to fix a toxic workplace culture, going so far as to employ the company’s first chief diversity officer. The company has since acknowledged the issue and apologised, promising change. In August this year, the company agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit lodged by a former employee for gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment, and unequal pay. In a follow-up report by Kotaku in the same month, employees assured that Riot Games have since made real progress.

Still, the exposé gave Jennifer some pause and concern before considering to join the billion-dollar company. As it should.

“When I started going for interviews, the first thing I did was talk to as many women at Riot as possible, and any of my interviewers who were women,” she recalls. “I told them ‘You know, if this is still the case, there’s no way I’m going to put up with it. I’m out’.”