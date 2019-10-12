Robot guards assist in security exercise at Ang Mo Kio MRT station

The robots - the OB1FORC3 and the K3NOBI models - have intelligent surveillance cameras, sensors and video analytics capabilities.
PHOTO: The New Paper
Cheryl Teh
The New Paper

Commuters at Ang Mo Kio MRT station were yesterday greeted by the sight of Singapore's latest security officers on wheels: two high-tech robot guards.

The robots - the OB1FORC3 and the K3NOBI models - are equipped with intelligent surveillance cameras, sensors and video analytics capabilities.

Developed by local security company Oneberry Technologies, they were taking part in Exercise Station Guard, an emergency preparedness exercise carried out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the SMRT to ensure operational readiness and strengthen security in public places.

The robots moved around Ang Mo Kio station looking out for suspicious people and unattended items, observed by Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary.

As part of the exercise, commuters also participated in security screenings, which involved walking through a metal detector and having their belongings scanned by X-ray machines.

As part of Exercise Station Guard, commuters also participated in security screenings, which involved walking through a metal detector and having their belongings scanned by X-ray machines. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Concierge duty

This is not the first time such robots have been out and about, as 10 K3NOBI security robots were used in July for surveillance and concierge duty for the Interpol World conference at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands.

To update the security measures, contingency plans and operational readiness at public transport nodes in Singapore, similar exercises using robot guards have been conducted since February last year.

These robots were also trialled at the Newton, Holland Village, Hougang, Jurong East and HarbourFront MRT stations.

The LTA also deployed a 1.6m-tall ST Engineering robot equipped with seven cameras during a trial at Hougang MRT station last December.

This robot had an in-built Global Positioning System as well as sensors that bounced lasers off objects, allowing it to patrol designated areas.

The robots trialled yesterday, however, used intelligent cameras and video analytics to allow security officers to patrol the building remotely, through the robots' "eyes".

The use of these "virtual" guard systems reduces reliance on manpower.

As of July, Oneberry Technologies had more than 1,500 virtual guards in Singapore.

This number is set to grow as the company raised $30 million in funding in September that would allow it to expand its range of high-tech security and surveillance products, and grow its presence in the region.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

