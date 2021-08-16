Rockstar is reportedly remastering three classic Grand Theft Auto games

Vice City, here we come.

Three classic Grand Theft Auto games will soon be remastered for modern platforms, according to a recent Kotaku report. These games are reportedly GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas - a trilogy of some of the most well-known games in the franchise. Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive has already confirmed that it has three remastered titles in development, lending this report some credence.

These games will be remastered with a mix of, “new and old graphics,” that reportedly resemble a heavily-modded version of their original selves.

The studio behind these remasters, Rockstar Dundee, is trying to stay true to the PlayStation 2 games as much as they can, though they are also polishing up UI. Interestingly, the games are being remastered using the Unreal Engine, which is a departure from Rockstar Games’ proprietary game engine RAGE.

Kotaku states that the remastered GTA trilogy was originally meant to be bundled together with GTA 5’s upcoming new-gen ports, but now the games are set to launch separately, “around late October or early November.” The games will hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PC and even mobile phones. All three games will be bundled together in one package.

In case you were hoping for news of more cowboy-related remasters from Rockstar, here’s something for you to chew on. Rockstar is also planning to put out new ports of Red Dead Redemption, along with other games in their catalogue, though Kotaku reports that these plans hinge on the financial performance of the remastered GTA trilogy.

GTA 3, San Andreas and Vice City remain fan favourites of the franchise (especially Vice City), and this would help bridge the immense gap between GTA 5 and GTA 6, if true. Cross your fingers!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.