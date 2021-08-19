ROG teams up with renowned DJ Alan Walker to develop a special Zephyrus G14 notebook variant

If you've played games like Death Stranding or PUBG Mobile before, chances are you've already come across renowned producer and DJ Alan Walker 's work, even if you didn't know it at the time.

The legendary artist first shot to fame in 2015 with the hit song "Faded", and over the years he's expanded his repertoire to include everything from DJ-ing to music production and even creating soundtracks for video games.

Speaking of gaming, let's talk about Walker's latest collaboration - a special variant of ASUS Republic of Gamers' Zephyrus G14 gaming notebook, which not only incorporates the acclaimed DJ's unique cyberpunk-style into its sleek aesthetic but even sports several features that are unique to this particular model.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Fundamentally, the Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition notebook doesn't look all that different from its regular 14-inch counterpart in terms of build.

However, design-wise it's got a bunch of unique quirks, including stylised imprints of Walker's signature and unique keycaps for the "A" and "W" keys, among various others.

The exterior is topped off with variant-exclusive colour accents as well, including the Spectre Blue shade of the AniMe Matrix LED array.

As for the inside, the notebook features a wealth of powerful implements too, such as an eight-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU.

For graphics, ROG has chosen an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Laptop GPU, which is sufficient for both 1080p gaming and general-purpose tasks - oddly, none of the more powerful RTX 3060, RTX 3070 or even the RTX 3080 is available as options.

Anyway, the notebook even comes with a custom boot animation and Alan Walker-inspired wallpaper.

Amazingly, even the container that houses the laptop is special, because it supposedly features conductive pads on its surface, which when connected to the laptop via a USB-C cable will allow users to replicate 18 of Walker's own sound effects.

PHOTO: ASUS ROG

Finally, regarding price and availability, the Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is priced at $3,098 and can be purchased exclusively from the ASUS Online Store or the ROG Experience Store in Bugis.

Amusingly, if you happen to be buying it in person, the full set even includes a free Alan Walker and ROG-styled baseball cap, socks and sleeve, so you can waltz out of the store in style afterwards.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.