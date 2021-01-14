Asus's new ROG Flow X13 is a sleek convertible gaming notebook

Asus has unveiled a fresh updates to their line of ROG gaming notebooks, including a very cool looking convertible 14-inch ROG Flow X13 .

The gaming notebook is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 5980HS mobile processor, with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card , and a 360-degree flippable touch screen similar to the ZenBook Flip series .

PHOTO: Asus

The display is coated with robust Corning Gorilla Glass, supports adaptive sync, and includes Pantone color validation. You can also pick either a 1080p running at 120Hz refresh rate or a high-res 4K panel at a lower 60Hz panel.

Asus also claims that the ROG Flow X13's battery can hold out up to 18 hours, with 10 hours of expected battery life during continuous video playback. It also comes supplied with a new 100W USB Type-C PD charger that can charge an empty battery to 60 per cent in roughly 39 minutes.

PHOTO: Asus

But what really sets the ROG Flow X13 apart is its ability to dock with an external GPU dock, the ROG XG Mobile . It is a fraction of the size of external graphics but packs up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU that directly connects to the notebook via a custom interface faster than Thunderbolt 4.

A dedicated USB 3.2 Gen 2 link feeds an I/O hub with extra connectivity, while an integrated 280W AC adapter powers both the Flow X13 and XG Mobile.

In other news, Asus has also announced that the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 (which I liked very much, by the way) gets a hardware refresh.

Dubbed the ROG Zephyrus Duo SE for 2021, the notebook will no longer be powered by Intel but AMD's eight-core Ryzen 9 5900HX and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. There’s also a new Arc Flow fan design, which ASUS claims can help to dissipate “up to 165W of combined processor power.”

ROG Zephyrus SE.

PHOTO: Asus

Finally, the Strix Scar 15 and Strix Scar 17 (not to be confused with the non-ROG Scar G notebooks) are two big additions to the esports category for ROG. Both models feature an optical-mechanical keyboard - the first to appear on a Scar model.

PHOTO: Asus

These models have also gotten a higher screen-to-body ratio (up to 85 per cent), a bigger battery, an updated cooling system, support for Type-C charging, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Both also comes with a panel that supports 360Hz refresh rate, which ASUS is boasting as the world's fastest notebook display.

Powering these gaming notebooks will be NVIDIA's RTX 30 Series GPUs and AMD Ryzen 9 processors.

Local availability and pricing for all gaming notebooks will be announced at a later date.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.