Man, 67, arrested for allegedly snatching handbag from 73-year-old woman

A 67-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to snatch the handbag of a 73-year-old woman.

In a statement on Thursday (May 29), the police said they were alerted to the incident, which occurred in Toa Payoh Central, at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.

The elderly victim had shouted for help as the man fled from the scene after allegedly snatching her handbag — which contained cash, a mobile phone and bank cards with a total value of more than $1,000.

Officers established the man’s identity through follow-up investigations, CCTV images and police cameras, and was arrested within five hours of the report being made.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is also believed to be involved in at least three other cases of theft.

He is expected to be charged in court with snatch theft on Friday, an offence which carries a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

The police advised members of the public who encounter such cases to remain calm, take note of the perpetrator’s physical appearance and distinctive features, and contact them as soon as possible.

