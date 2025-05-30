'We couldn't just stand by and do nothing': Samaritans recount helping after Braddell Road accident

SINGAPORE — Ms Nur Zanna and her colleague Addy Izwan were on their way to Jurong for a delivery job on May 27 when they saw a gas cylinder fly through the air on Braddell Road.

The sight was quickly followed by smoke, about two vehicles length ahead of them, telling them that something was wrong.

Realising that there was an accident there between two lorries, they then stopped their car at the side of the road near Raffles Girls' School to help, after informing the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Before them was a scene of chaos — gas cylinders and shattered glass, from the lorries' smashed windscreens, strewn all around the two vehicles, and the driver of one of the lorries looking badly injured.

Three people, including the drivers of both lorries, were conscious when taken to the hospital. One of the drivers, a 36-year-old man, later died.

While the smell of gas lingered in the air in the accident's aftermath, Ms Zanna and Mr Addy did not hesitate before they stepped forward to help.

"We immediately jumped into action, and started picking up the canisters and transferring them to a grass patch because we were afraid it might come into contact with the vehicles and cause an explosion or fire," Mr Addy, 37, said.

The pair recalled other drivers yelling at them for doing so as the cylinders could catch fire, but continued doing so because they "couldn't just stand by and do nothing".

"I remember thinking, 'If I die, I die doing a good deed and trying to help people'. It was a no-brainer," Mr Addy said.

Together with others who had stopped to help, Ms Zanna and Mr Addy formed a human chain to move the gas cylinders, before they checked on the trapped drivers.

At this point, a small fire had started on the lorry that carried the gas cylinders, with its driver calling out for assistance.

"He was waving his hands and saying 'Help, help' very weakly. There was so much blood on his face and clothes," Mr Addy said, noting that the man had serious injuries, including an open leg fracture.

"He looked so scared and was trying to tell me something, but I couldn't understand what he was saying in Mandarin."

He asked another Samaritan to quickly put out the fire with an extinguisher in that lorry, as he and others tried to extricate the driver from the other lorry, which was on its side.

Mr Addy climbed on top of the second lorry and tried unsuccessfully to open the jammed door.

"Even if we managed to get it open, I was afraid of moving him because I did not know how badly he was injured. But the man kept repeating 'Don't let me go', so all I could do was assure him help was coming, and keep him awake along with the rest of the people who had gathered."

"I remember I kept saying 'Don't let him sleep, don't let him sleep'," Mr Addy said, referring to the second lorry's driver.

Once SCDF officers arrived, those who had gathered to help earlier stepped back and let the first responders work.

Another lorry had also arrived then to collect the gas cylinders.

Mr Addy and Ms Zanna, 38, then decided to get back to their vehicle at about 2.20pm and continue their journey towards Jurong.

The pair then found out later that evening that a driver had died after he was taken to the hospital.

When contacted, a Union Gas spokesperson confirmed that the deceased was a foreign employee who was out for deliveries when the accident happened.

"We are in touch with his family and our immediate focus is to offer whatever assistance they need during this difficult time," the spokesperson said.

"After we read the news, I just kept thinking about how I saw him last, which was him asking for help so weakly. What happened was very sad," Mr Addy said with a sigh.

"But I still don't regret risking my life trying to save him. It's only human of me to want to help anyone in that situation," he added.

