Rugged Apple Watch model could be branded 'Pro'

Apple is believed to be expanding the Apple Watch lineup to have a 'Pro' model.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims in his latest newsletter that the rugged Apple Watch model, which will have a bigger screen, bigger battery, and metal design, will be branded 'Pro' in a similar way how Apple has Pro models in the iPhone, iPad, AirPods and Mac product ranges.

Gurman added the introduction of the 'Pro' Apple Watch model will mean the end of the stainless steel Apple Watch model. He believes the starting price for the 'Pro' Apple Watch model will be closer to US$900 (S$1,266) or US$999.

