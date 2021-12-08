Samsung accidentally confirms the Galaxy S21 FE by leaking its user manual

As hilariously put by famous phone tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter), why wait until a phone is announced before you start troubleshooting it?

Samsung’s official UAE website accidentally uploaded the Galaxy S21 FE’s user manual. Unfortunately, the phone tipster caught it and uploaded the URL to his Twitter feed before it was quickly taken down.

Last we heard, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is looking at an early 2022 launch, possibly happening at CES itself. However, an ongoing global chip shortage may see the phone with limited availability.



READ ALSO: Purported camera specs of Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ models revealed

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.