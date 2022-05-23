Samsung adds Galaxy Buds 2 to special Pokemon edition collection in Korea

After releasing a Pokemon-themed edition of its Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung is expanding its offering to include a limited-edition pair of Galaxy Buds 2 earphones.

PHOTO: Hypebeast

The buds will arrive with a separate Pokeball case and include stickers of popular critters like Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Mewtwo and more so fans can decorate their own cases.

The stickers are chosen at random with a one-in-11 chance for fans to pick up the holographic Mewtwo sticker. The stickers add extra fun and flair to the already colourful line of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which comes in onyx, olive, white, lavender and graphite.

PHOTO: Hypebeast

The Pokeball case can also fit the Samsung Galaxy Pro and Samsung Galaxy Live earphones, so fans can show off their love for Pokemon — every fan in Korea, that is. Unfortunately, the special edition is only available in Korea as of now.

Although it is currently listed on Samsung Korea's website for 134,000 won (S$146), it is not available for pre-order or purchase yet.

ALSO READ: The Samsung Galaxy S23 may come with a 200MP main camera

This article was first published in Geek Culture.