The Samsung Galaxy S23 may come with a 200MP main camera

Samsung may equip the Galaxy S23 models with a 200MP main camera.

According to TheElec, Samsung has finished developing a new 200MP camera which is destined for the Galaxy S23 models.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics will handle 70 per cent of the orders for the new 200MP ISOCELL sensor while Samsung Electronics and its partners will manage the remaining 30 per cent.

Samsung already has a 200MP ISOCELL HP1 image sensor, but the new 200MP ISOCELL sensor on the Galaxy S23 is believed to be an enhanced version. Samsung has been using 108MP cameras on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 models, hence an upgrade to a 200MP sensor will mark the first major upgrade in four years.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.