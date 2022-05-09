Samsung's default Internet browser for phones gets upgraded privacy features

Samsung Internet, the built-in Internet browser that comes with your Samsung Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Tab tablets, is getting major updates to its security features and user experience.

For starters, smart anti-tracking is enabled by default. The feature helps to block external attempts to track users' personal information, and refers users to HTTPS when typing URLs.

It’s powered by AI, so there’s little need to do much beyond turning the function on.

The browser also now has a privacy dashboard that informs users of any tracking on a weekly basis. It also offers shortcuts for any privacy tweaks necessary.

Smart anti-tracking.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

It’s also better integrated to deal with external, on-device, or app-based authentication, although Samsung didn’t share many details about how it works.

Other user-centric enhancements are custom Tab Groups (for better organisation) and better search functionality with word-based matching queries. Phonetic-based matching also got an upgrade, now supporting Vietnamese alongside four other new languages (bringing it to 26 languages).

The app is available in Google Play Store. If you’re on a Samsung mobile device, you should already have the browser by default.

ALSO READ: Samsung expands its local mid-range lineup with the Galaxy A73 5G

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.