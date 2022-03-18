Samsung CEO issues apology to Galaxy users over GOS controversy

A high-level Samsung executive has apologised for the Galaxy's Game Optimising Service (GOS) controversy.

According to TheElec, Samsung CEO JH Han apologised to customers and shareholders during the company's annual meeting yesterday. He added that Samsung failed to appreciate customer concerns, and will listen to customers more closely to prevent similiar incidents from happening in the future.

Reports of Samsung Galaxy devices throttling apps surfaced earlier this month which forced Samsung to conduct an investigation. The company later confirmed that it will roll out a software update soon to allow users to control the performance of their devices while running game apps. Geekbench took the extraordinary step of banning four generations of Galaxy S flagship phones from its benchmarking platform.

