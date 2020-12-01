Samsung could be working on a tri-folding display and rollable devices

Foldable phones have yet to become mainstream, but Samsung is already looking ahead to more innovative form factors. Samsung Display published two sketches on its blog which show a device with a tri-folding display and another device with a rollable display that can be rolled into a size of a tube.

The first device with tri-folding display seems like a typical brochure where it can be folded down to a third of its unfolded footprint.

The second device showcases a scenario where the screen is rolled out, and it has enough screen estate to fit two charts and a virtual keyboard.

As both devices depicted in the sketches are just concepts, it is not entirely impossible for Samsung to make these display panels. The company unveiled its flexible display lineup, YOUM at CES 2013 where a prototype device can be bent and wriggled without any damage to the device itself.

The device with a tri-folding screen could become a reality. Based on a patent for this form factor, LetsGoDigital did some mock-up renders of the device which shows a device with slide-out keyboard and can be used in various positions.

