Samsung could ditch Contour Cut Camera design on the Galaxy S23

Tipster @OnLeaks, in collaboration with Digit, published purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 which show a similar rear camera design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The three rear cameras are now sitting individually without being housed on a raised bump or island, which Samsung introduced as Contour Cut Camera on the Galaxy S21 and S22 models.

In line with previous reports of minimal design changes, the Galaxy S23 will retain the design language with slightly bigger dimensions. The Galaxy S23 is stated to have a 6.1-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates and a punch-hole design. The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's mobile platforms.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.