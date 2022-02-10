Samsung Galaxy S22 series pricing and availability details in Singapore

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series on Feb 9, 2022, with new processors, new and improved features, and eye-popping prices.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy S22 series takes its 5G-ready Galaxy S series to new heights, especially the changes they've made to its Ultra variant. Be sure to hit our URL to learn about the changes made to the phones!

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch date, RRP, and colours

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series officially begins delivery and collection on Feb 25, 2022 for pre-order folks, and they officially hit the shelves on March 4, 2022.

The phones come with the following prices and colours:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Samsung Galaxy S22 series RRP and colours

Model Storage Colours RRP Special notes Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, Phantom White $1,178 Exclusively available colours on Samsung Online Store: Graphite, Cream, Violet, Sky Blue 256GB $1,278 Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, Phantom White $1,468 Exclusively available colours on Samsung Online Store: Graphite, Cream, Violet, Sky Blue 256GB $1,568 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB* Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, Phantom White $1,718* Exclusively available colours on Samsung Online Store: Graphite, Sky Blue, Red 256GB $1,858 512GB $1,998

(*) The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is only available on Samsung Online Store and physical Samsung Experience Stores.

Pre-orders begin on Feb 9, 2022, 11pm for selected online stores, while partnered telcos pre-orders open on Feb 10, 2022, 10am. Details and bonuses are below.

Pre-order promotion bonuses

Customers can get to enjoy complimentary launch promotional gift with pre-orders of the Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy 22+ 5G or Galaxy S22 Ultra:-

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ pre-orders : $250 e-voucher to Samsung Premium Catalogue Plus an exclusive "Lucky Box" which will randomly contain one Silicone Cover with Strap and one Limited Edition Wide Strap (worth $116).

Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-orders : $300 e-voucher to Samsung Premium Catalogue Plus an exclusive "Lucky Box" which will randomly contain one Silicone Cover with Strap and one Limited Edition Wide Strap (worth $116).



The Samsung Premium Catalogue is a portal for e-voucher users to redeem their promo code of respective values.

The special portal contains "specially curated" accessories and items designed to enhance the usage of the new devices, which includes but is not limited to Galaxy S22 series covers, accessories, and other Galaxy devices like Watches, Buds, and Tabs.

All consumers who pre-ordered any of the Galaxy S22 series phones can get 50 per cent off two-year Samsung Care+ at $100 (usual price $200). More on Samsung Care+ at the bottom of the article .

Ordering at telcos

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra telco contract units are available for pre-order at the following telcos on Feb 10, 2022, 10am onwards:

Customers who pre-order a Galaxy S22 series device via telcos are entitled to the abovementioned pre-order bonuses, upon successful payment for, and collection of delivery.

Collection of pre-ordered devices start from Feb 25, 2022 onwards . M1 and Singtel customers can opt to collect in-person at physical stores, or receive the devices via delivery. StarHub customers can receive their devices via delivery only.

Pre-ordering via Samsung

Customers can also choose to get no-contract Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones directly from Samsung Online Store or a Samsung Experience Store below:

Central: At 313@Somerset #B2-24/25/26, tel: 6836 1809

Bugis Junction #01-63/63A, tel: 6338 7911

ION Orchard #B3-14, tel: 6235 0185

VivoCity #02-28/29, tel: 6376 9150

Bugis Junction #01-63/63A, tel: 6338 7911 ION Orchard #B3-14, tel: 6235 0185 VivoCity #02-28/29, tel: 6376 9150 East: At Bedok Mall #B1-07, tel: 6844 9310

Tampines Mall #02-29, tel: 6782 9575

Tampines Mall #02-29, tel: 6782 9575 North: At Causeway Point #01-01, tel: 6891 1011

NEX #04-42, tel: 6636 7392

NEX #04-42, tel: 6636 7392 West: At Jurong Point #B1-09/10/11, tel: 6791 2272

Westgate #01-01, tel: 6369 9175

Galaxy S22 series online pre-orders through Samsung start on Feb 9, 2022, 11pm. Store walk-in pre-orders start on Feb 10, 2022 during the stores' opening hours.

Online pre-orders can expect to receive their Galaxy S22 series device from Feb 25, 2022 via delivery. In-person pre-orders should return to the same store to collect their devices on the same day.

Customers who pre-order a Galaxy S22 series device are entitled to the abovementioned pre-order bonuses, upon successful payment for, and collection of delivery.

Pre-ordering via selected third-party retailers, IT stores, and online stores

Customers can also choose to pre-order any of the Galaxy S22 series devices at the following consumer electronics IT stores (physical and online) from Feb 10, 2022, 10am.

The phones can also be obtained via Samsung's official storefront on Lazada and Shopee from Feb 9, 2022, 11pm:

Best Denki: https://www.bestdenki.com.sg/samsung-galaxy-s22

Challenger: https://www.challenger.sg/galaxys22

Courts: https://www.courts.com.sg/samsung/galaxys22

Gain City: https://www.gaincity.com/galaxys22

Harvey Norman: https://www.harveynorman.com.sg/promotions/samsung-galaxys.22.html

Samsung Official Store (Lazada): https://www.lazada.sg/galaxys22

Samsung Official Store (Shopee): https://shopee.sg/samsunggalaxys22series5g

Consumers who have successfully pre-ordered their Galaxy S22 series phones from any of the above locations will be able to collect or receive their devices from Feb 25, 2022 onwards.

Customers who pre-order a Galaxy S22 series device are entitled to the abovementioned pre-order bonuses, upon successful payment for, and collection of delivery.

Amazon Singapore's offer

Customers who choose to order through Amazon Singapore will get an additional $160 Amazon Gift Card along with the standard pre-order bonuses mentioned above for the respective phones ordered (T&Cs apply).

Sounds good? Hop over here to pre-order your phone.

Lazada Singapore's offer

Apart from the standard freebies of a free silicone cover with strap and a limited edition strap, Lazada will offer an additional $50 platform voucher and $150 Citibank voucher.

On top of this, the first 300 customers to pre-order will receive their order on Feb 25, 2022, before 12pm. Here's where you can pre-order the new phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series official accessories

The following Samsung Galaxy S22 series accessories are available and sold separately:

Accessory Compatible phone model Colour(s) Price Smart LED view cover All Black, Light Gray $88 Leather cover Galaxy S22 Ultra Black, Light Gray, Burgundy $78 Galaxy S22 and S22+ Black, Light Gray, Forest Green Smart clear view cover All Black, White, Burgundy $68 Silicone cover with strap All Navy, White $68 Protective standing cover Galaxy S22 Ultra Navy, White $58 Galaxy S22 and S22+ Navy, White, Transparent Clear standing cover All N/A $48 Silicone cover Galaxy S22 Ultra Black, Burgundy, Olive Green, Fresh Lavender $48 Galaxy S22 and S22+ Black, Artic Blue, Yellow, Glow Red, Forest Green Frame cover Galaxy S22 and S22+ Navy, White, Fresh Lavender $48 Clear cover All N/A $35

Samsung Care+ coverage and Samsung Trade-Up

Samsung Care+ offers consumers worry-free total care service, 24/7 dedicated remote support

via the Samsung Hotline and Live Chat, 50 per cent savings on out-of-warranty repair(s), Extended Warranty, and more.

Consumers who pre-order their Galaxy S22 series phones can enjoy 50 per cent off two-year Samsung Care+ at $100 (RRP of $200). Samsung Care+ will be available within the first 60 days (from device activation date).

For more information, learn more about Samsung Care+ here , and visit the Samsung Care+ online store here if you just got a new Galaxy S22 device.

The Samsung Trade Up programme is also available for folks moving on from an older device to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series for additional trade-in value.

Consumers who wish to trade-in their old eligible devices can do so online from Feb 9, 2022, or by visiting selected Samsung Experience Stores from Feb 10, 2022.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.