Samsung unveils first high-end Galaxy Tab model, the S8 Ultra

Samsung is releasing a new line of Samsung Galaxy Tabs tablets, and fans can expect three new models in the line-up - the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and the first-ever high-end Galaxy Tab model, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
All three models will support Wi-Fi 6E and 45-Watt fast charging, and the S8 Plus and S8 Ultra will come with a new and improved S Pen stylus that uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency.
The Tab S8 will be the smallest of the collection with an 11-inch screen, and a 2560 x 1600 resolution display. The Tab S8 Plus sports a larger 12.4-inch screen with a 2800 x 1752 display resolution.
Of course, it's no surprise that the Tab S8 Ultra will be the biggest of the three, with an impressive 14.6-inch screen with a 2960 x 1848 resolution. The Plus and Ultra will have OLED screens, while the standard Tab S8 will have an LCD screen.
The Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus are available in Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver (not available in Singapore). The Tab S8 Ultra is only available in Graphite.
There's no doubt that all eyes will be focused on the Tab S8 Ultra, the brand's first high-end Galaxy Tab model. That said, here are the specifications:
|Display
|240ppi Super AMOLED, 120 Hz
|OS
|Android 12.0
|Dimensions
|208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5 mm
|Weight
|726g
|Camera
|Rear: 13MP AF + 6MP Ultra-Wide
Front: 12MP Ultra-Wide + 12MP Wide
|Memory and storage
|128, 256 and 512GB
(only 256GB version is available in Singapore)
|Processor
|4 nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
|Battery
|11, 200m4h
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi-Fi 6E (not available in Singapore)
|Colour
|Graphite
|Sound
|Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
|Accessories
|S Pen, Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover, Protective Standing Cover
The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available in Singapore from March 4, 2022, at local telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel and StarHub), as well as major consumer electronics and IT stores, selected mobile retailers and Samsung stores, including official Samsung Lazada and Shopee store.
The Tab S8 Ultra retails for $2,188, whereas the Tab S8 Plus (256GB) retails for $1,748 (5G) and $1,548 (WiFi). The standard Tab S8 costs $1,398 (5G) and $1,198 (WiFi). The Wi-Fi 6E models will not be available in Singapore.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.