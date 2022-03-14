Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra teardown shows how watertight the S Pen slot can be

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra goes all out in ensuring its IP68 water-and-dust protection for its S Pen slot, as revealed by JerryRigsEverything in his teardown video.

The teardown video showed how the S Pen slot for Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t “just a hole drilled into metal”. In the teardown, the content creator revealed how Samsung glued on watertight plastics to the slot, without affecting the stylus’s charging ability.

The slot also packs other neat tricks like a rubber tip to ensure the S Pen’s head doesn’t blunt itself out whenever you put the stylus back in.

The teardown video also showed how Samsung arranged its rear cameras, especially its periscope telephoto lens. Despite the individual camera cut-outs in the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s design, Samsung dedicated plenty of internal space to accommodate its imaging capabilities.

JerryRigsEverything also pointed out how the Galaxy S22 Ultra may get in the way of recyclability despite being reasonably repairable. The device uses copious amounts of industrial-grade glue to keep components watertight and durable, but the glue may hinder the components’ separation for recycling when the S22 Ultra reaches the end of its life.

If you’re a Galaxy S22 Ultra user who wants to know what you’ve paid for, you can check out the full teardown video here (starts at 1m51s).

Source: JerryRigsEverything (YouTube)

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.