Samsung's limited-time pop-up store showcases Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series in the heart of Orchard Road

From March 11 to 24, 2022, Samsung will be hosting visitors at its time-limited pop-up store.

The Samsung Paint the Tow pop-up is done in collaboration with Streetwear brand Chamber, located at #03-24 to 29, Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road.

Visitors can explore the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series devices while enjoying several activities, such as:

Spot the Mural contest: where visitors can 'spot the icon' inside the in-store mural using hints from Samsung’s Instagram page, to stand a chance and win a 365-day Viu Premium subscription (limited to first 22 visitors per day).

Weekday Lunchtime Special: Between 12pm and 2pm, the first 22 visitors to visit Paint the Town can get coffee vouchers if they participate in the specials.

Graphologist: On March 12, 13, 19, and 20 (2pm to 6pm), visitors can get a personality test done via a handwriting analyst done by Siti Sulianah from Grapholistic and learn what they are based on their penmanship.

Besides these perks, visitors can also give colour to the mural using in-store Galaxy S22 Ultra units available for demo.

Visitors can also understand how versatile the S Pen can be, since the pop-up also features commissioned artwork by Moon Malek (Muneera Malek), the person behind the mural installations seen in Adidas’ Singapore Headquarters and Pan Pacific Plaza outlets.

Samsung Paint the Town pop-up:

Where: Chambers, #03-24 to 29, Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road, Singapore 238877

When: March 11 to 24, 2022

What: Demos of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Tab S8 series

Of course, you can check out our Galaxy S22 Ultra review if you want to know what we think about the phone, and check out the pricing details here if you intend to get one.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.