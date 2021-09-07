Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE now comes with a Wi-Fi variant at $748

Have you been holding out on getting a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE? Samsung Singapore just brought in the Wi-Fi variant to tempt us further.

Essentially, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi shares nearly everything the Galaxy Tab S7 FE had, save for two major differences. One, the Wi-Fi version connects to Wi-Fi networks, while the mainline version can take in 5G networks (through SIM card).

Two, the Wi-Fi version has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor (built on the 6nm process), which offers oh-so-slightly better performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G in the regular, 5G-friendly Galaxy Tab S7.

Other minor differences are in its weight and Bluetooth version (Bluetooth 5.0 on Wi-Fi variant, Bluetooth 5.2 on 5G version), but that shouldn’t matter all that much.

Everything else - like its display quality and resolution, battery capacity, support for S Pen, camera configuration, Android version, and lack of NFC support - either stayed the same or remained unchanged. So be sure to see our Galaxy Tab S7 FE piece to know what you’re getting.

Not one, but two launch promos

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi is now available at $748 - about $150 less than its 5G counterpart at launch.

It can be found at major consumer electronics and IT stores, online storefronts (Samsung Online Store, Lazada, Shopee), the Samsung Education Store, and physical Samsung Experience Stores.

As a COMEX festival special, customers who purchase the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi from the above retailers between Sept 7 to 19, 2021 can receive all of the following:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition for the first 100 customers only (worth $298).

Free Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition for the first 100 customers only (worth $298)

Free Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover in Black (worth $128)

Additional $300 Superstar Teachers voucher for e-learning

Additional $100 trade-in value when trading up (above original trade-in value)

The following launch promo is available between Sept 20 to 30, 2021 :

Free Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover in Black (worth $128)

Additional $300 Superstar Teachers voucher for e-learning

Additional $100 trade-in value when trading up (above original trade-in value)

Both the promos are available only while stock lasts. Terms and conditions apply.

