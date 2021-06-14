Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung adds two new tablet models to the Galaxy Tab lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the first FE-branded tablet after the company introduced the moniker to its Galaxy S20 lineup last year. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a 12.4-inch TFT display (2,560 x1,600 pixels) and runs on an octa-core processor. It comes in two options: 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage.

Other specs include Android 11, an 8MP rear AF camera, 5MP front-facing camera, microSD expansion up to 1TB, 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W Super Fast Charging, USB Type-C, Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos®.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four colours: mystic black, mystic silver, mystic green and mystic pink. A S Pen is also bundled in-box. Samsung offers the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in 5G and LTE variants.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

PHOTO: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch TFT display (1,340 x 800 pixels), an octa-core processor and Android 11.

Other specs include 4/6GB RAM options, 64/128GB internal storage options, microSD expansion up to 1TB, an 8MP rear AF camera, a 2MP front-facing camera, a 5,100mAh battery, KTE connectivity, and USB Type-C.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in select markets from this month. We'll update this article as and when we have information on the local pricing and availability.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.