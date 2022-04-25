The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 lineup may have a Pro model

Samsung may replace the Classic model with a Pro variant in the Galaxy Watch5 lineup.

According to SamMobile, Samsung is expected to launch two variants of the Galaxy Watch5 which are the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

While the Galaxy Watch5 may come in two sizes, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is said to be available in one size.

SamMobile reported a few weeks ago the Galaxy Watch5 Pro will have a bigger battery, run a new version of One IU watch on top of Wear OS 3, and that consumers can expect to see the same circular OLED screen, GPS, accelerometre, gryoscope, heart rate sensor and the body composition sensor.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.