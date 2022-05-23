Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 leaks reveal 3,595mAh battery and flagship-grade Qualcomm processor

Like an old faucet, the leaks surrounding Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 have been intermittent and somewhat surprising.

The latest of them are two specifications-related details. One, the Galaxy Z Flip4 will likely tout a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. Two, it will likely have a battery capacity totalling 3,595mAh, higher than the current Galaxy Z Flip3.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 appeared under its working model number (SM-F721U) on Geekbench, a benchmarking app for checking CPU clock speeds of processors (including phone processors).

The motherboard's codename is "Taro", and it featured single-core and multi-core speeds significantly higher than the numbers we saw on the Galaxy Z Flip3.

While these details don't specify the chipset used for this unknown Samsung model, it's likely an upgraded version of the existing Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is already one of Android's flagship 2022 mobile processors for phones.

This Geekbench spot was uncovered by a Netherlands-based Samsung fan website, GalaxyClub.

Elsewhere, MyFixGuide found database listings of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4's batteries registered in the 3C certification database. The listing identifies two battery components in one gadget, rated at 2,555mAh and 1,040mAh, respectively.

This gives the unknown device a total of 3,595mAh. The model numbers for these battery components contained the clue, since it likely means they are slated for the Galaxy Z Flip4.

Previous leaks of the Galaxy Z Flip4 only revealed its possible dimensions and release date - both of which aren't significantly different from Samsung's usual launch cadence and design choices.

ALSO READ: Purported renders and video of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 leaked

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.