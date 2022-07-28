Samsung has a new colour option for the Galaxy S22

Samsung just announced a new colour option for the Galaxy S22.

The new colour, bora purple is touted by the South Korean company as one that "embodies optimism and a sense of calm." Bora is also the Korean word for purple.

The Galaxy S22 is clad in bora purple to "evoke joy, spark creativity and embrace individuality".

Samsung says it is excited to introduce bora purple first for the Galaxy S22, and will bring the new colour option to "exciting new Galaxy devices later this year".

It is likely referring to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which are expected to be announced on the same day as the retail availability of the bora purple Galaxy S22.

Local availability of the bora purple Samsung Galaxy S22 is not known at the time of publication. We will update this article when we have the information.

ALSO READ: Purported prices of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 leaked, consumers could pay more

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.