Samsung to launch its most affordable 5G phone in Singapore for less than $500

Samsung just announced that it will be launching its most affordable 5G phone in Singapore soon.

The Galaxy A42 5G comes with a massive 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SM7225 mobile platform, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space with microSD support up to 1TB, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Other specs include a rear quad-camera setup (48MP AF F1.8 main lens + 8MP FF F2.2 ultra-wide lens + 5MP FF F2.4 depth lens + 5MP FF F2.4 macro lens), a 20MP F2.2 front-facing camera, on-screen fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, Samsung Pay support, and 15W fast charging support.

The Galaxy A42 5G will be available from (Nov 21) on Samsung Online Store, the three major telcos, and consumer electronics & IT stores, with a recommended retail price of S$498.

With the introduction of the Galaxy A42 5G in Singapore, Samsung offers consumers the widest choice of 5G devices in the market. Its extensive Galaxy 5G portfolio includes the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

