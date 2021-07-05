Samsung reportedly confirms date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung has apparently confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event according to Korean media.

Korean site Ddaily claims that Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, 10am EST (SGT, 10pm). Aside from the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, the South Korean company is also unveiling the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2.

Another Korean site, Yonhap News reported last month that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in the first or second week of August. 91Mobiles and @Yogesh claim that the event is likely to be in the second week of August with retail availability of the foldable phones in end August.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are rumoured to launch at lower price points. They may also come with IP-rated water and dust resistance.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.