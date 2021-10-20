Samsung Taiwan releasing Marvel and Disney-themed accessories for Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Smartphones come hand-in-hand with accessories that make the indispensable extension of one's self in the modern world customisable in a highly visible way for self-expression.

Samsung Taiwan knows this and is introducing a range of accessories for users of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to better personalise their devices.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Among the accessories introduced are protective cases for Galaxy Buds designed to look like a folded up Galaxy Z Flip3, finger straps made in collaboration with Taiwanese designers and artists, and most eye-catching of all, a Marvel logo finger strap and a Disney-themed ring holder in the shape of Mickey Mouse's head.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Not only can users spice up their smartphones with more style, but they can also show their allegiance to the biggest fandoms in the world!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.