In-screen Touch ID could be the key feature of the 2021 iPhone

Apple may be starting early work on a foldable iPhone, but its focus is still on launching the iPhone this year.

Bloomberg reports that this year's iPhone lineup may not come with major upgrades, but Apple is said to be still testing a key upgrade: an in-screen Touch ID. The in-screen Touch ID is expected to work alongside Face ID as another authentication method to unlock the iPhone.

Bloomberg's source believes Face ID will not be removed as it is still useful for augmented reality (AR) and camera applications. Having in-screen Touch ID on the iPhone will bring much convenience to users as the donning of masks make it nearly impossible for Face ID to work.

Apple has been granted several patents on in-screen Touch ID. The latest patent describes an under-display optical sensor that can recognise a fingerprint over much of the screen.

Bloomberg reported in September 2019 that Apple was developing in-screen fingerprint technology. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed in 2019 the iPhone with Face ID and in-screen Touch ID will debut in 2021.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.