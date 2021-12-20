Secretlab and CD Projekt Red team up for new The Witcher gaming chair

Silver for monsters. Steel for humans.

Secretlab is teaming up with CD Projekt Red for a new gaming chair based on The Witcher's game franchise, featuring a design inspired by the one and only Geralt of Rivia. This is the second time both companies have collaborated for a gaming chair, after Secretlab’s Cyberpunk 2077 chair.

The Secretlab The Witcher Edition chair draws from The Witcher trilogy of games, designed with visual elements fans are sure to immediately recognise — such as the metal-studded accents of Geralt’s Grandmaster Legendary Wolven armour.

You’ll also find the wolf emblazoned on his signature witcher medallion on the backrest, so if it starts humming — there be monsters afoot. It doesn’t actually vibrate, but wouldn’t that be neat?

Just as Geralt carries two swords on his back at all times in The Witcher 3, you’ll find the same swords on the back of this chair. One sword is silver for monsters, and another is steel for humans.

The swords are embroidered in intricate detail too, down to the dual serpentine heads on the pommel. A swathe of red cuts across the swords, presumably to represent blood spilled in combat.

Secretlab’s The Witcher Edition chair comes with all the fixings of the Secretlab 2022 Series and will be available in Small, Regular and XL sizes. Here’s the best part: each purchase of the chair comes with one Secretlab chair card and one random Gwent card collectible featuring either Geralt, Triss, Yennefer or Ciri. Fancy a round of Gwent?

You can find regional pricing of this chair via Secretlab’s website when the chair launches.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.