The season of giving is around the corner! With Christmas approaching, the stress of purchasing the perfect gift for your partner is slowly looming.

Don't worry guys, girls, non-binary pals. If your girlfriend is a total geek, here's a quick little gift guide that will make her squeal this holiday.

Whether you're in a mood to splurge, want something sentimental or are on a tight budget, there's something here for everyone no matter the size of your pocket.

From tech, makeup and accessories, here are 10 geeky Christmas gifts to get your girlfriend!

Indulge in Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Apple has redefined what wireless earphones would or should look like. If your partner is an Apple user and is in need of a pair of earphones that are stylish, comfortable, durable and worth every penny, the Apple Airpods 3rd Generation is something you can consider.

An upgrade to all the previous two AirPod models, the 3rd Generation AirPods features spatial audio, IPX4 water-resistance as well as wireless charging. Be rest assured that this is a gift that would be greatly appreciated.

Plus, you can even engrave the gift for free when you purchase it on Apple's website.

Cost: $269

A Dyson a day, keeps the hairdresser away

PHOTO: Geek Culture

We'd be lying if we said owning a Dyson product isn't a dream come true for many (regardless of one's gender).

However, keep your girl stylish and looking fly with either the Dyson Corrale hair straightener or the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer with the new flyaway attachment.

A little on the pricier side when it comes to hair care, Dyson beauty tech products are absolutely life-changing and are tech products that your partner can get a full use of for years to come.

Cost: $600+

Charm her with jewelry

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Ever heard the saying that diamonds are a girl's best friend? Well, if you're in a market for sparkly jewelry that says "Hey, remember me?" (and doesn't scream "WILL YOU MARRY ME?"), can we suggest a ring or a bracelet charm from Pandora?

Take a step back from the infinity sign necklace and the tiara rings, and consider getting a charm or a ring from one of Pandora's collections. The Danish jewelry maker has a massive collaboration with Disney that will sweep your princess off her feet.

If your girlfriend loves Disney Princesses, Pandora has released two new collections: Disney's Beauty and the Beast collection and the Disney Princess collection.

If your girlfriend is tad geekier and loves a certain princess in a galaxy far, far, away Pandora also has a Star Wars collection for your consideration. There's an Alice in Wonderland and Harry Potter collection too, so really, your choices are endless.

Cost: $89 +

Colour her pink with ColourPop

PHOTO: ColourPop

Speaking of collections, if your partner enjoys using makeup, ColourPop has plenty of collections that make cute gifts that are also friendly to your pocket if you are on a budget.

Currently, the American brand has a Christmas collection based on Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The brand also has collaborations with major movie and TV franchises and characters like Sailor Moon, Frozen, The Mandalorian, Powerpuff Girlsand Animal Crossingto name a few.

From eyeshadow palettes, blushes, lipsticks and eye glitters, ColourPop promises good quality makeup wrapped up in the most aesthetically pleasing packaging that won't break the bank.

If you're located outside of the United States, be sure to put your order in soon as international shipping may take up to 10-21 business days.

Cost: US$16+ (S$22)

A Danielle Nicole handbag

PHOTO: Danielle Nicole

In the same vein as ColourPop Makeup and Pandora, Danielle Nicole is a well-known brand of bags that do collaborations with Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Care Bears and even Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Danielle Nicole also has collections based on Harry Potter if your partner is a Potterhead or even Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) from The Mandarian.

Coming in the form of crossbody bags, backpacks, clutches and belt bags, Danielle Nicole's bags are unique pieces that make special gifts for your girlfriend this Christmas.

Cost: US$70+

A gaming chair to show off her fandom

PHOTO: Secretlab

Nothing says love than giving your partner the ultimate comfort whilst they work from home all day by a desk. As we continue to work from home as we enter season two of the pandemic, a conducive work environment is highly important.

With many of us stuck at home by a desk all day, one's back is bound to ache in places that you can't even imagine.

There are plenty of gaming chairs in the market right now, but the one's we've been liking so far are the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series, the Razer Enki Ergonomic Gaming Chair, the ASUS ROG Chariot RGB Gaming Chair and the Royale Ergonomics Napa Leather Gaming Chair.

Some of these brands have special collections too like Harry Potter with Secretlab and Demon Slayer with Royale so you can find a chair that aligns with your partner's interests.

Currently, Secretlab is hosting a Christmas sale. Interested customers can get up to $225 off their gaming chairs so if you've been sitting on the idea of getting a chair for your partner, here's your big chance.

Cost: $600+

Gaming on-the-go with Nintendo Switch OLED

PHOTO: Geek Culture

A hot, hot product no matter the occasion, Christmas is the best time to gift your partner the Nintendo Switch - especially if they've been whining about how they'd like to have a go on Animal Crossing.

The OLED model has thinner bezels as compared to the original Switch's display. The 6.2-inch LCD panel on the original Switch is also replaced with a vibrant seven-inch OLED panel.

Despite being slimmer and packed with a larger screen, the Nintendo Switch OLED is still a compact and portable console measuring only 9.5 x 0.55 x 4 inches long.

Cost: $549

Game from the comfort of her home with a PlayStation 5

PHOTO: Sony Corp

In a similar vein, If you've not yet gotten your hands on a PlayStation 5, this is the perfect opportunity to splurge on a big gift.

Of course, if you're not so convinced as to whether you should get a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, we have a geek guide that can help you make an informed decision as to which console may suit your partner's needs best.

Either way, if your partner is a geek, this is 100 per cent a gift that they will want (some may even argue need). Don't pretend like you haven't received hints for this.

Cost: $729, however, due to global shortage, you might need to pay more if you want it by Christmas. Or, you can keep a close watch here when restocks hit.

Send her good vibes (literally)

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Send your partner good vibes (literally) with a sex toy!

Sexual health and personal needs are as important as our emotional and mental needs, and while one's feelings of loneliness can be elevated with the attempts to spend time with good friends and family, there are some things we prefer to do on our own, like say, scratching a certain itch.

The Womanizer Premium Eco is a tried and tested clit stimulator that is handy, pretty and eco friendly!

Made by Womanizer, one of the leading sex toy makers, you're leaving your partner in good hands, or well.. technically it's her own hands, but you get what we mean!

Cost: $280

Dress up in unique T-shirts from Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

If your partner is a fan of anime, then you have to make your way to Uniqlo. Uniqlo has an insane catalogue of t-shirt designs based on popular animes. From Pokemon, Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, your partner can rep their favourite animes and characters proudly all day.

If anime isn't up your girl's alley, that is okay. Uniqlo has collections with Disney, Marvel and Animal Crossing and more too. All you have to do is scroll through the Uniqlo UT Collections on their website or pop over to one of their stores near you.

Cost: $19.90

There you go! Our list of geeky gifts that you can consider getting for your girlfriend. From tech, makeup and accessories, there is surely something in this list for your geek of a girlfriend.

Happy holidays and have fun shopping!

