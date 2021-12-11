15 celeb-approved Christmas gifts for your trendy friends

You’ve probably seen plenty of gift guides already.
But if you’re still looking for a gift for that person who’s hot on Singapore’s entertainment scene, in the know about celebrity news, or a fan of local screen darlings such as Fann Wong, Jeanette Aw and Rui En, we’ve got the perfect gift guide here.
In fact, these gifts — spanning beauty, fashion, lifestyle and food products — are superb for just about anyone you care about.
Keep scrolling to check out our shortlist of local celeb-approved gifts that trendy folks will be happy to receive this Christmas, from Fann Wong’s tinted serum to Rui En’s arm candy.
Fann Wong: Rationale #3 The Tinted Serum SPF50+, $185
Fann Wong recently professed her love for the Essential Six set from the Australian skincare label Rationale.
In particular, Fann is a fan of #3 The Tinted Serum SPF50+ for its lightweight, hydrating and sun-protective qualities. This is definitely a serum to bookmark for the skincare pros.
Jeanette Aw: Golden Moments Premium Mao Shan Wang durian ice cream from $35.30
If you know anyone who loves durian and ice cream, this Mao Shan Wang durian ice cream will be the perfect treat for them.
The ice cream is made with 100 per cent durian flesh without artificial flavourings, and promises to be "the most gao Mao Shan Wang Durian Ice Cream you will ever taste.”
The fact that it’s got Jeanette’s stamp of approval makes this gift even sweeter.
Zoe Tay: Armani Beauty My Armani To Go cushion foundation
The secret to Zoe Tay’s perfected base makeup is the My Armani To Go cushion foundation.
Providing a glowy, buildable coverage, the lightweight formulation promises up to 18-hour hydration, thanks to the addition of lychee extract, glycerin and hyaluronic acid.
It also has SPF23 and PA+++ protection.
Jesseca Liu: Chloé Large Woody Basket, US$673 (S$920)
A large roomy tote is an essential handbag to have, even for Jesseca Liu.
This Chloé design is made in collaboration with Mifuko who ensures that Kenyan craftswomen who made these bags (with traditional methods using natural fibres) are paid fairly.
Each bag is signed by the craftswoman who made it, for an added personal touch.
Rui En: Cartier Love cracelet, from $2,530
A longtime symbol of love, the Cartier Love bracelet seen here on Rui En’s wrist is the perfect gift to get together with your partner or best friend.
Available in yellow, rose and white gold, the bracelet has various designs, including the addition of diamonds.
This bracelet is very much desired by the Her World team, too.
Rebecca Lim: Oral-B iO Series 9 electric toothbrush, $699
For anyone who obsesses over new gadgets and oral hygiene, gift them the new Oral-B electric toothbrush loved by Rebecca Lim.
The main technology here is the Artificial Intelligence Brushing Recognition that allows 3D tracking of your brushing so as to guide you to achieve a more thorough cleanse and plague removal.
Joanne Peh: Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Haircare Set, $122
Joanne Peh loves Aveda’s range of hair care products because they are efficacious while being free of silicone, parabens, mineral oil and synthetic fragrances.
And for Christmas, Aveda has partnered with fashion label 3.1 Phillip Lim to create a limited-edition hair towel wrap and comb.
This Botanical Repair set contains the towel wrap and a 50ml shampoo, conditioner and 100ml leave-in treatment.
Psst, check out more of Joanne’s favourite beauty and lifestyle products here.
Felicia Chin: Dries Van Noten Tania Print B Sweater, $1,030
Felicia Chin recently spent time with other Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actress nominees (congrats Felicia!).
For it, she wore a pretty white and print co-ord set from Dries Van Noten that’s not only perfect for lounging at home, but also dressy enough for work calls over Zoom.
We can’t find the same outfit she wore, but here’s a similar sweater from the brand.
Carrie Wong: Kho Spa Body Wash, $12.90
To create a spa-like shower experience to unwind and relax with, Carrie Wong taps on Kho Spa Body Wash.
Made in Japan, the plant-based formulation is enriched with vitamin B3 to brighten and hydrate skin. It is also free of parabens, silicones and triclosan.
The body wash is available in four botanical scents – Freesia (whitening and clarifying), Pink Rosa (moisturising and calming), Rosemary (firming and brightening) and Neroli (nourishing and restoring).
Chantalle Ng: Asics Sneakers
Whether it’s for sports and exercise or just a casual day out, a pair of sneakers never fails.
Asics is a Japanese label with over 50 years of experience innovating and creating scientifically-proven solutions to make their footwear and apparel better.
Plus, they also have extensive colour ranges and designs to choose from. It’s no wonder then that Chantalle is a fan of Asics.
Hong Ling: Prada Re-Nylon Bucket Hat, $830
Streetwear fans will love to receive a Prada bucket hat like the one Hong Ling is wearing here.
You can get the Re-Nylon bucket hat that is made with regenerated nylon yarn from recycled trash.
It is available in eight different colours, including pinks and blues.
Jacelyn Tay: Livingcare iMist Shield, $318
Using alcohol-based hand sanitisers has become a new normal for us. Those with dry or sensitive skin might want to try the Livingcare iMist Shield that Jacelyn is holding here instead.
It uses electrolytic technology that electrolyses water to ions that have disinfecting and anti-bacterial abilities. This doubles up as a hydrating facial mist too.
Belinda Lee: SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF, $268
Packed with antioxidants that protect against environmental damage, Belinda Lee has claimed that the SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF has helped her skin look “visibly brighter, more hydrated and revitalised”.
The vitamin C serum contains a potent blend of two per cent phloretin, 10 per cent l-ascorbic acid and o.5 per cent ferulic acid to deal with issues such as hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles and other damage caused by UV rays.
Dawn Yeoh: Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF 40 PA++++, $99
Dawn Yeoh considers the Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation to be her “all-time fave” thanks to its coverage and beautiful finish.
The foundation is packed with 20 nourishing ingredients ranging from hydrating hyaluronic acid to protective peptides and UVA/UVB filters. It also contains cordyceps and artemia that energise and rejuvenate skin.
He Ying Ying: Kinohimitsu Bird's Nest
Whenever she’s busy and needs a quick pick-me-up, He Ying Ying reaches for a bottle of Kinohimitsu Bird’s Nest.
Kinohimitsu offers many yummy bird’s nest flavours, such as jasmine, chrysanthemum, and red dates and wolfberries.
