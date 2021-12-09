Get Christmas gifts for foodies at this hyper-local bazaar

Joined by their goal in championing local F&B businesses in Singapore, Food Culture Singapore and The Refectory will hold a Christmas-themed retail fair on the weekend of Dec 18 and 19.

Named An Artisan's Christmas SG Bazaar, the two-day event at the latter's 8,500 sq ft space will gather over 30 small local brands ranging from the innovative to the familiar.

On the retail front, open from 10am to 8pm, are businesses from Food Culture Singapore's portfolio. As part of their efforts to promote Singapore companies, they list brands on their e-commerce platform, involve them in retail pop-ups and offer assistance to expand distribution overseas.

Some of the brands at the event include Hook Coffee, Nut Culture and Jewels Rock Sugar Sticks and Sachi Wine.

The bazaar also ties in with The Refectory's ethos of serving as a community concept where brand partners and suppliers are able to provide collaborative opportunities for local F&B start-ups.

And in the spirit of collaboration are a handful of workshops guests can take part in such as a beginner-friendly introduction to kombucha brewing by Kombynation Co.

Continuing along the lines of the upsides to fermentation is a workshop on sustainable beer brewing by Crust Group, a local brewery, which ends with a beer flight tasting.

351 Braddell Road #01-01, Singapore 579713. Visit their website for more information.

READ MORE: 6 new restaurants that are the next wave of destination dining at Dempsey

This article was first published in The Peak.