Secretlab and Riot Games have rolled out the League of Legends Jinx Edition chair

I don't know about you, but someone had better get the Riot Games marketing and collabs team a bucket of water - they are 100 per cent on fire right now.

After linking up with PUBG Mobile and Epic Games to help celebrate the release of Arcane last weekend, it seems they've managed to get Secretlab in on it as well.

Case in point, they've released a gaming chair even Jinx would be proud to flop into after a day of sowing chaos.

Sporting her signature pink and blue colour coding, a Fishbones insignia plastered on the back and her name sprayed on graffiti-style, the Secretlab Jinx Edition chair is the latest addition to the popular League of Legends collection, which already includes collab chairs for Viego, Ahri, K/DA and many more Runeterran personalities.

It uses their TITAN Evo 2022 model as the base and comes in S, R and XL sizes. Have a look!

PHOTO: Secretlab, Riot Games

As for pricing details, the gaming chair starts from a base price of $619 for the S size and Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette upholstery, though of course, you are also able to choose from their other materials as well depending on your preferences.

However, if you're considering picking one up, you'll have to make your decision quickly - Secretlab only has 25 per cent of their current stock left, and if you decide to wait, you'll have to do so all the way till end-January.

To check out the full variety of features and selections, feel free to head over to the official Secretlab page, and if you've got about three minutes to kill, perhaps you'd like to catch up with the cast and crew of Arcane too!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.