Sega drops 3 new Yakuza games as series lead Kazuma Kiryu returns

The gaming industry sure loves its surprises, and with this week seeing the commencement of Tokyo Game Show, the Japanese side of things will surely deliver its fair share of excitement. Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have already done their part, with the RGG Summit 2022 showcasing three new Like a Dragon/Yakuza games featuring none other than beloved criminal, Kazuma Kiryu.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!, a remake of the 2014 title with beautiful graphics and beloved characters from the series appearing in the new cast; Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which depicts Kazuma Kiryu's story after the events of Yakuza 6; and Like a Dragon 8, which features Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu as dual protagonists.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Originally released in 2014, Like a Dragon: Ishin! has been born anew. With gorgeous graphics realised through Unreal Engine, beloved characters from newer titles joining the cast, a more exhilarating battle system, new mini-games, and more, we will see Kiryu (as Sakamoto Ryoma) and the gang head back to the Edo period to fuel a revolution.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be launching on Feb 22 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

If that's not enough Kiryu, then you will be glad to know that he will be returning in his own spin-off Yakuza game that picks up after the events of Yakuza 6. With our hero disappearing at the finale of that adventure, we wouldn't see him until his return in Like a Dragon, but now, we are going to see just what transpired in between finally.

This title is scheduled to release in 2023 on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S,Xbox One, and PC.

Like a Dragon 8

Probably the biggest bombshell of all, RGG Studio also announced Like a Dragon 8, which will be a dramatic RPG that sees both Kazuma Kiryu and Like a Dragon's Ichiban Kasuga return as dual protagonists. Talk about a power couple.

While it will take some time to get used to Kiryu's hair, it is certainly good to have him back at the heart of all things Yakuza. This title is scheduled to release in 2024 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Judgment Series

As an added bonus, PC players will finally get to enjoy the Judgment series, where Takuya Kimura plays the excellent investigator Takuyaki Yagami, and delivers suspenseful legal drama alongside the intense combat and crazy minigames that are synonymous with the series.

Both Judgment and Lost Judgment will be part of the bundle, together with all DLC content, so it's probably the best way to enjoy the games as a newcomer.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.