Sega establishes new Singapore HQ in move to dominate regional markets

It would seem that Singapore's attractiveness as both a global and regional hub continues to hold strong. Following the arrival of THQ Nordic on these shores, the latest gaming addition is set to be none other than Sega, which established its official Singapore subsidiary on Oct 13, 2022.

Sega has established publishing bases and development studios all over the world outside of Japan, producing games and launching related businesses tailored to local markets. The new Sega Singapore will be useful in helping the company learn more about the local market, as well as providing marketing support to bring even more exciting initiatives to gamers in the Southeast Asian market.

The fact that Sega has made this decision points towards confidence in the growth in the region, and having its HQ in Singapore will enable the Japanese gaming company to move forward more significantly.

As shared in the press release, the company's vision is that 'Singapore has achieved remarkable economic growth as a major hub in the Southeast Asian region, given its convenient location and its business-friendly government policies'.

"By establishing Sega Singapore as a key base to lead future operations in Southeast Asia, we will continue to prepare for and investigate the establishment of further business operations in the region and strive to deliver Japanese content, including Sega's own IP, to more people around the world."

It remains to be seen just what new developments will come out of this move, but safe to say, players in and around Singapore will have more opportunities to hear from Sega in the future.

